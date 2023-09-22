Why do 9 out of 10 Americans shop at dollar stores?

Shopping at dollar stores can be a great way to save money and fight inflation. according to Consumer Reports88% of Americans shop at dollar stores at least sometimes. Nearly a third of respondents said they shop at dollar stores more than once a month, while 19% said they use them once a week or more.

The survey shows that low-income families are more likely to use dollar stores regularly. Among people who shop at dollar stores at least once a week, 54% earn less than $59,000 annually. The difficulty here is that dollar stores aren’t always the cheapest option, especially when you can buy in bulk.

Do dollar stores really cost less?

Bargain hunters will be familiar with the no-frills approach taken by dollar stores. Many of these stores are cutting costs by hiring fewer staff and offering limited product ranges. As a result, it is easy to assume (as many participants did) that dollar stores will be less expensive. In fact, more than 70% of respondents said they shopped at dollar stores because they were less expensive.

But is this really the case? The most popular department store chains in the United States tend to have the word “dollar” in their names, but this does not necessarily mean a certain cost or even mean that there are similar products in every store. We’ve found some items you shouldn’t buy at a dollar store.

The loss of the middle class may have helped dollar stores, but financial analysts say these chains will need to get worse if they really want to thrive. “What dollar stores are largely betting on is that we will have a permanent underclass in America.”Garrick Brown, director of retail research at commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, told Bloomberg: “It’s based on the concept that jobs are gone, never coming back, and things aren’t going to get better in any of these places.”.