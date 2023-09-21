Mega Millions: Accumulated jackpot for drawing on Friday, September 22 | mix up

Do you want to win in Huge millions? The jackpot of the popular American lottery continues to increase and more and more people choose to buy a ticket and try their luck. Over the years, the lottery has turned many players into millionaires who, with a small investment, have received large sums of money. After that, we will tell you the grand prize for the next drawing.

In the previous draw of Huge millions There was no lucky winner who took home the millionaire jackpot. $162 million. For this reason, the jackpots are increasing and this seems very attractive to many people who trust their luck.

at the moment Mega Millions It can be played in 45 states in the country except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

The dollar is the official currency of the United States (Image: GEC)

What is the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, September 22?

Taking into account that there was no winner in the previous draw, the total Huge millions Increase This can be seen in the draw for Friday 22 September.

The current accumulated jackpot is $205 million which will be drawn via the famous lottery United State.

Mega Millions jackpot (Image: Mega Millions)

When are Mega Millions drawings taken?

Draws Huge millions It takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET).

Eastern time: 11:00 pm

Western time: 20:00

What are the winning numbers in the latest draw?

In the lottery Tuesday 19 September The six winning numbers are: 6, 9, 13, 29, 66 and 24.

Winning numbers from the previous Mega Millions drawing (Image: Mega Millions)

How is the Mega Millions Lottery played?

Participate in Huge millionsYou have to choose six numbers from two different groups: five numbers between 1 and 70, and one number from 1 to 25, called the Golden Mega Ball.

To win the jackpot, it is necessary to match all six winning numbers. Nine prize scales are considered, ranging from $2 to the coveted jackpot.

For example, if you win the second level of the $1 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing, and the selected Megaplier number is 5. If you decide to add a Megaplier for just $1 extra to your ticket purchase, your prize will increase to $5 million.

How to watch the Mega Millions draw?

Lottery Grand Prize Draw Huge millions 11:00 PM ET. You can watch it on TV Youtube And also see the results in your file web page.

Mega Millions attracts millions of dollars in the United States (Reference image: Pexels)