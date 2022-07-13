The World’s 50 Best Places for 2022, According to TIME

The 5 Best Cities in America, According to Time Out 1:03

(CNN) – Grab your credit card and list your favorite reservation systems: TIME has just published their list The 50 best places in the world for 2022.

The list was compiled by its international network of reporters and contributors, and as TIME says in a statement, “with a focus on those who offer new and exciting experiences.”

The discounted 50 destinations include some great classics as well as less-explored places, but what unites them is that they are “thriving, growing, and changing,” Time says, “charting a path to economic recovery” and “investing in sustainability.”

North Amarica

In the United States, TIME magazine recommends the trendy West Coast hubs of Portland, Oregon and San Francisco, the cool coast of Miami and Detroit, which are Michigan’s “return city.” Winter ski destination Park City, Utah also gets to be admired.

In Canada, Toronto, the capital of Ontario, and the small surf town of Tofino in British Columbia are the best options, and in the north, Illuissat in Greenland opens to Disko Bay, “Grand Circle Canyon.” Arctic Polar”.

Popular beach destinations of Jamaica and Riviera Nayarit in Mexico are also on the 2022 list.

South america

The city of Salta, in Argentina’s mountainous northwest, and the town of El Chalten, in the country’s Los Glaciares National Park, caught Time magazine’s attention this year.

Chile’s Rapa Nui, better known as Easter Island, and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador are two of the volcanic wonders that made the list.

The bustling metropolises of Bogota, Colombia, and São Paulo, Brazil, are two more of TIME’s urban recommendations.

Europe

In the UK, the countryside charm of the English county of Devon and the town of Portree on the Scottish Isle of Skye got the nod this year.

Western European cities such as Marseille (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Skelleftea (Sweden) and Valencia (Spain) are certified.

Then there’s the Italian region of Calabria, the ancient Greek city of Thessaloniki, the Portuguese region of Alentejo, and the Madeira archipelago.

The small Czech ski resort of Dolni Morava and the fortified town of Kaunas in Lithuania is on the list, as is the historical splendor of Turkey’s capital, Istanbul.

Asia Pacific

Among the Asian recommendations are the state of Kerala and Ahmedabad in India, as well as the Japanese islands of Setoshi and Kyushu.

The capital of South Korea, Seoul, is a good tip, as are the Indonesian province of Bali and the island of Boracay in the central Philippines.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and the coastal city of Fremantle receive the nominations, as well as New Zealand’s Queenstown, the hub for adventure sports on the South Island.

Finally, the Trans-Bhutan Trail and Uzbekistan’s Historic Silk Roads are some of the less-visited terrain in this year’s picks.

The Middle East

Qatar and its capital, Doha, are getting everyone’s attention this year, for hosting the 2022 World Cup in December, while the emerging adventure destination Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates has also been cut short.

Africa

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, are TIME’s urban choices in Africa. It is also recommended to visit Franschhoek in South Africa, known for its wineries, and Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia.

Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe is the last choice for the continent.

And much more

For intrepid travelers, TIME’s picks for 2022 also include the Arctic Polar Region and the International Space Station, which only sets the criteria for being in low Earth orbit.