August 12, 2022

Abinader ratifica a Héctor Valdez Albizu en el Banco Central

Abenader endorses Hector Valdez Alpezo at the Central Bank

Santo Domingo, d.

President Luis Abenader endorsed Hector Valdez Albezu as Governor of the Central Bank on Thursday, pA position he has held consistently since 2004, when former President Lionel Fernandez appointed him.

Ratified by Decree 442-22issued by President Abenader via his Twitter account.

“#HéctorValdezAlbizu has been certified as Governor of BancoCentralRD #HéctorValdezAlbizu,” the president wrote on his Twitter account, accompanied by a photo of the decree number and label.

Abenader was first appointed to the position of Central Bank Governor by Decree 324-20, on August 16, 2020.

This status lasts for two years, it must be ratified or changed at that time..

The peso began working in the central bank in 1970, He worked as a technical assistant in the Department of Economic Studies, where he held the position of director of the department from 1984 to 1986.

Also, Deputy Director of Monetary and Exchange Policy from l986-l990; Monetary Council Advisor, l987-l989; Representative of the Central Bank before the Board of Directors of Banco de Reservas, 1991-1992; Deputy General Manager, l991-l993.

On January 4, 1993, he was appointed Director General of the Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic., until August 31, 1994, when he was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, a position which was reconfirmed in August 1996 by the then President of the Republic, Leonel Fernández Reyna, with the rank of Secretary of State. The position he held until August 16, 2000.

Again, on August 16, 2004, the former president Lionel Fernández Reyna appointed him governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic; It was subsequently ratified in 2006, 2008 and 2010 and reaffirmed in August 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 by the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina.

