The colors that Apple will use in its new generation of mobile phones

It will launch its new generation of mobile phones, iPhone 15, in September this year. These cell phones have made great improvements, but you'll also be surprised at the colors that will be available.

The previous generation, the iPhone 14, saw some new colors compared to the colors of 2021. The company divided these models between professional and non-professional versions. from smart phones. At the launch of the device, these were the colors announced:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Purple, Blue, Midnight (Black), Product Red (Red) and Star White.

– iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Gold (Gold), Silver (Silver), Deep Purple and Space Black.

However, for the Standard and Plus versions, a new color arrived in March of this year: yellow. This was not the first time that the company had added a new color to the iPhone, as in 2021 it added “Alpine Green” for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

With the arrival of the iPhone 15, the colors will be different. While nothing is confirmed from Apple, the Pro versions are expected to have a blue model.

Available in the new titanium material, the blue will have a polished finish that differs from stainless steel Apple had in the past. The color is similar to the blue that Apple used for the iPhone 12 Pro modelsOr, but it looks darker with more gray to better complement the titanium coat,” says MacRumors.

Similarly, it was also rumored that there will be a “deep red” color for the Pro versions, which will have a titanium case, but that has not been confirmed either. Insider Unknownz21 confirms that he did not see this color in the development of the new Apple smartphone, so it may not be released to the public, i.e. the color that will be launched months later. In this way, the known colors of the iPhone 15 will look like this:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: pBright bear, light blue and green.

– iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra): Titanium Blue, Silver, Space Black, and Titanium Gray.

