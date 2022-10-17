October 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The cheapest homes in the US are found in these cities

The cheapest homes in the US are found in these cities

Zera Pearson October 17, 2022 2 min read

It is a fact that house prices in the US have fallen over the past weeks and months. This is synonymous with high interest rates on loans granted by banks.

However, in some cities of the country, the decline in prices was more pronounced, as revealed by the Realtor specialist website. Here we tell you which cities are the most affordable homes at the moment.

On this topic, most notably in Austin, Texas, where prices are down as much as 10%. why? In that city, the number of available real estate is increasing every day, and this is precisely the main reason.

To give you an idea of ​​prices, the median home cost last September was $558,275.00.

But Austin isn’t the only one experiencing these changes. In Phoenix, prices are down about 10%.

Cities with the most expensive housing in the United States

Austin and Phoenix lead this aspect, which is positive for those who want to buy a home today. Cuban Guide It provides you with a list of the rest of the cities in the country that have experienced declines in housing prices. What is synonymous with affordable real estate that can be purchased today.

Palm Beach, Florida, is down 8.9% from last June. In Charleston, South Carolina, the drop was 8.6%, a number similar to that shown by Ogden, Utah.

Home prices down 8% in Denver, Colorado. Las Vegas, Nevada discloses 7.9% and Stockton, California 7.7%.

Meanwhile, Durham, North Carolina, saw a decline of 7.5% and Spokane, Washington, 7.4%.

Finally, in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco, all in California, a 3.2% drop in prices was recorded.

See also  Mexico, exchange rate: What is the price of the dollar on Wednesday, April 21, 2021? | Exchange rate | Mexican Peso | Quote | Panamex | Sat | NNDC | Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Amazing sale alert! Get the KitchenAid mixer for $120 this rush day

October 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Starting Friday, Correo de Cuba will provide cross-border e-commerce services (+ video)

October 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Increasing US Social Security COLA: What you should know?

October 10, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The cheapest homes in the US are found in these cities

October 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Photo: From the beach, Annette Michele remembers her youth in a white bikini

October 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Pachuca vs Tigers (2-1). Objectives

October 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

From Heaven: Maluma racer turns up the temperature in tight swimwear

October 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon