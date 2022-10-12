Amazing sale alert! Get the KitchenAid mixer for $120 this rush day

Amazing sale alert! Get this KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $120 off Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

Both professional and amateur bakers consider it KitchenAid Mixers They are the pinnacle of kitchen appliances. They’re right – they’re best for fluffy cakes, delicious biscuits, and other culinary wonders. The problem is that these expensive devices are often not on sale, so when they are on sale we rush to spread the good news.

guess now KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Blender He has a big discount of $120, thanks Amazon Prime early access offer. And that’s not all. Various KitchenAid accessories, such as this cheeseAnd the This vegetable cut spiral s This food processor They also have great discounts, so you can get the most out of your food processor. It’s worth noting that to take advantage of these Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. you may Register here for a free trial.

Artisan KSM3316XBM KitchenAid. (Photo: Amazon)

These prized kitchen machines usually aren’t on sale, so get one as long as the show lasts.

In addition to the tilting head design that makes it easy to add ingredients, this mixer has 10 speeds to choose from and provides 67 contact points around the bowl during each cycle to ensure all ingredients are mixed properly. Each appliance comes with a dishwasher-safe 3.3L bowl, flat beater, dough hook, and six-wire beater.

This food processor weighs less than 7 kilograms, so it’s lighter and more compact than other KitchenAid models, but sturdy and large enough to make five dozen cookies at once. People who live in small homes like that it doesn’t take up much space and is light enough to move comfortably around the kitchen.

Buyers say it’s “worth the investment.” (Photo: Amazon)

“I bought this model for myself because I had to replace my 50 year old blender. I have used it a few times and love it.” Refer to review. “I have been highly recommended by many friends and family. I have not been disappointed. It is the right size for making cakes and cookies. My sister has the bigger and heavier model and she wants to change it up for this one.”

“This small kitchen mixer is perfect for me”, someone else said. “I don’t have a lot of counter space so it’s just the right size. Does the same as the larger model. I love this!!”.

third person claimed: “Definitely worth the investment.” He added, “I’ve been wanting a KitchenAid mixer for years. I love its design and ability to do other things in the kitchen rather than being restricted to a hand mixer all the time. My kitchen is small and space is limited, so the larger version of this mixer barely fit in my cabinets. “

Such great deals are rare, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out quickly. So be sure to add it to your cart while the discount lasts!

