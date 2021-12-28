Teacher Rosa Silverio dies after being in for several days due to Covid-19

Rosa Silverio, a teacher from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) on social distancing chair, died on Tuesday morning due to health complications from the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

The information was provided by UASD professor and friend of Rosa, Efraín Javier, through a message on social networks.

“I have never considered writing these lines, but it is my duty and responsibility to inform our university family and friends, as my girlfriend Rosa Silverio Maggi died this morning at sunrise, and left us with the arrival of light, as it were, all light and energy,” via Javier.

Rosa Silverio has been in the COVID unit at Central University of the East (UCE) Medical Center for several days; His father recently passed away from the virus.

Silverio has been a teacher for several generations of classroom communications at UASD and has been recognized for treating students well in her work as a teacher.

This news sparked regret among many of her students, who took the opportunity to highlight the experiences and lessons they had with the teacher.

So far there is no information about funeral services.