December 28, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Fallece maestra Rosa Silverio tras varios días ingresada por Covid-19

Teacher Rosa Silverio dies after being in for several days due to Covid-19

Phyllis Ward December 28, 2021 1 min read

Rosa Silverio, a teacher from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) on social distancing chair, died on Tuesday morning due to health complications from the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

The information was provided by UASD professor and friend of Rosa, Efraín Javier, through a message on social networks.

“I have never considered writing these lines, but it is my duty and responsibility to inform our university family and friends, as my girlfriend Rosa Silverio Maggi died this morning at sunrise, and left us with the arrival of light, as it were, all light and energy,” via Javier.

Rosa Silverio has been in the COVID unit at Central University of the East (UCE) Medical Center for several days; His father recently passed away from the virus.

Silverio has been a teacher for several generations of classroom communications at UASD and has been recognized for treating students well in her work as a teacher.

This news sparked regret among many of her students, who took the opportunity to highlight the experiences and lessons they had with the teacher.

So far there is no information about funeral services.

See also  Venezuela's opposition has announced that it will field candidates in the November 21 elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Micron: Five important things you should know about the new alternative to COVID-19 | SARS Cove 2 | World Health Organization | vaccination | nnda-nnlt | Peru

December 28, 2021 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

India bans Mother Teresa’s missionaries from receiving foreign money

December 28, 2021 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Taiwan strongly protests against the “unlawful occupation of its property” by the Ortega regime

December 27, 2021 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Teacher Rosa Silverio dies after being in for several days due to Covid-19

December 28, 2021 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

This is the Christmas party for the former president of the Sinaloa Cordell prison in the United States’ highest security prison – Prinza Libre

December 28, 2021 Winston Hale
3 min read

Signatures to cancel | News from Mexico

December 28, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

What is the relationship between Marco Antonio Solis and Javier Solis?

December 28, 2021 Lane Skeldon