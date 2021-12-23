Absentee Dominicans arrive in the country

relatives Dominican Who are staying abroad and who come to visit Dominican Republic by Christmas celebrationsThey must present their vaccination card to enter the facilities Las Americas International AirportAnd Ella.

This measure comes in addition to the protocols that have already been put in place, where only one facility per family is allowed to receive passengers, thus avoiding congestion inside the airport.

The information was confirmed on Wednesday by Luis Jose Lopez, the airport’s director of communications.

According to Lopez, between 38 and 45 flights arrive in the country from United States of America, with those from Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, Boston, Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta being the most common.

Tourism Minister David Collado recently announced that between December 1 and 20, about 400,000 foreigners have arrived in the country.

In the vicinity of the airport you can see signs of affection between relatives who have not seen each other for a long time.

Some of those relatives Diario Lieber consulted claimed to have had two or more years without seeing their loved one.

Not only DominicanThe large influx of tourists who landed in the country on Wednesday was also envisaged. Coming from Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Florida and New York.