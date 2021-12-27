Taiwan strongly protests against the “unlawful occupation of its property” by the Ortega regime

A few hours after the Nicaraguan regime of Daniel Ortega confiscated the building where the Taiwanese diplomatic headquarters in Managua operates from the Archdiocese of Managua, the island government on Monday, through an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, for short in English) responded and protested the measure and stated that «You cannot accept and vehemently protest against the illegal occupation and illegal transfer of your property to the People’s Republic of China«.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) is an independent and sovereign democratic state and is not affiliated with the People’s Republic of China. In accordance with the relevant international law and Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, after the termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua on December 10, 2021, the Nicaraguan government is obligated to protect the facilities of the Embassy of the Republic of China China (Taiwan). Its properties and files”.

Read also: The dictatorship confiscates the goods donated by Taiwan from the Archdiocese of Managua and gives them to China

The confiscation of the island’s embassy in Managua comes days after the Ortega regime decided to cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan and restore relations with China. Before leaving the country, the government of Taiwan donated to the Archdiocese of Managua, the building in which its embassy operates, located in Plan de Altamira, a high value-added district, in Managua, Confirmed to LA PRENSA, Vicar General of the Diocese, Monsignor Carlos Aviles.

Taiwan condemns “illegal actions of the Ortega regime”

In the same way, the Taiwan government expresses its strong condemnation of the “grave illegal actions of the Ortega regime” for giving it two weeks to withdraw the Taiwanese embassy in Managua and also to obstruct the donation of their property to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.

“The Taiwan government strongly condemns the gross illegal actions of the Ortega regime by ordering the withdrawal of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Nicaragua within two weeks, which is not in line with international practices and unknown provisions of international law. The Government of Taiwan further condemns the arbitrary obstruction by the Government of Nicaragua of the sale of its property to the Catholic Church of Nicaragua and its declaration of occupation on December 27.«, Expresses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement.

Taiwan explained in its statement that after the unilateral termination of diplomatic relations, Ortega’s regime “violated international practices by demanding the expulsion of all Taiwanese diplomats and staff from Nicaragua before December 23.”

You may be interested in: Ortega delegates diplomatic efforts to his son Laureano and expels the foreign minister. Does it prepare you for a possible succession?

He adds that in the face of difficult circumstances and severe time constraints, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), which is duly responsible for dealing with the Taiwan Government’s overseas properties, “symbolically sold its offices to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua for the purpose of serving the public interest. The deal agreement was signed.” by both parties and was documented by local lawyers on December 22, at which time the Catholic Church pledged to maintain and use the former embassy facilities properly.

Call to the international community

Once again, Taiwan points out that in the face of joint repression against its democratic government and the Catholic Church, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains that Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China and that the Chinese Communist Party regime has no right to interfere in Taiwan’s foreign affairs or to inherit state property from Taiwan .

Read also: From Russia to China to restore diplomatic relations: This was Ortega’s move before his separation from Taiwan

In the same way, the State Department urges the international community to “jointly condemn such malicious acts of the governments of Nicaragua and China and ask all sectors to help the Catholic Church in Nicaragua to fight for their rights so that the property of the old embassy can be registered and transferred to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.”

Nationalization of the former Taiwan ambassador

After the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Taiwan, the regime, through testimony, published in La Gaceta on December 10, formalized the nationalization of Chen Mu Wu, the former ambassador of the Republic of Taiwan. Similarly, in the same publication of the Official Gazette, the citizen, Chun Qiao Wu Liu, the wife of the diplomat, was also officially nationalized.

Among the considerations, the certificate states that “Citizen Chen Mu-Woo, of Taiwanese nationality, has complied with the requirements and procedures established by laws to obtain Nicaraguan citizenship, subject to his continuous residence in the national territory for fourteen years; Contributed to the social, economic, technological, educational and cultural development of the country through his administration in which he held a diplomatic post representing the Republic of China and Taiwan in the Republic of Nicaragua; Strengthening international relations, friendship, integration and solidarity between the two countries ».