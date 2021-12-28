December 28, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

India prohíbe a las Misioneras de la Caridad de la madre Teresa recibir fondos extranjeros

India bans Mother Teresa’s missionaries from receiving foreign money

Phyllis Ward December 28, 2021 1 min read

The Indian Home Ministry has banned missionaries of charity, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, from receiving foreign money for failing to meet certain requirements.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement issued today, Monday, specified its refusal to renew the license to continue receiving foreign funds under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act, a decision it took on Saturday.

In the same way, it determined that the organization had not received any request to reconsider this refusal, according to the Indian newspaper “The Hindu”.

Missionaries of Charity registration under the legislation will be valid until December 31. The Asian country’s home ministry has specified that it has not frozen any of the organisation’s bank accounts, but the missionaries of philanthropy have issued a request to the National Bank of India to freeze their accounts.

The Missionaries of Charity is a religious group founded by Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 1950. It consists of two branches: the active and the contemplative, with an enduring pledge of chastity and poverty, obedience and service “from all the heart and liberty to the poorest.. among the poor”, according to its website.

See also  Politicians accused of plagiarism in their academic theses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Taiwan strongly protests against the “unlawful occupation of its property” by the Ortega regime

December 27, 2021 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

State Security uses a Christmas prison visit to harass Andy Garcia’s family

December 27, 2021 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is how athletes around the world celebrate Christmas

December 26, 2021 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

WhatsApp shows you nearby stores to chat with them

December 28, 2021 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

India bans Mother Teresa’s missionaries from receiving foreign money

December 28, 2021 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

With rubber bullets, the Cuban Coast Guard returns a migrant boat off the coast of Baracoa.

December 28, 2021 Winston Hale
4 min read

Most Viewed | Jeff Bezos hired her on the spot just to answer those two questions

December 27, 2021 Zera Pearson