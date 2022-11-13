November 13, 2022

Respiratory Medicine Conference in Mardel

Zera Pearson November 13, 2022 2 min read

this week Mar del Plata was the seat Multiple medical conferences. The one who stood is Fiftieth Argentine Congress of Respiratory Medicine which has been implemented from Thursday 10 Until today Sunday 13 In the Costa Galana Hotel.

The Argentine Association of Respiratory Medicine (AAMR) has activated a file Argentina’s 50th Congress in Mar del Plata. The meeting started on Thursday 10 November closed today, Sunday 13. See the site.

The Event Signed in Galana Coastdifferent presence Specialists in this specialty and companies national and multi that stands out with governor in this part.

The a program The entity he heads Julian Serozzi Included topics like asthma; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Pneumonia and respiratory infections. COVID and beyond COVIDnew vaccines and treatments; smoking; cystic fibrosis; Lung transplant lung tumors; innovation and technology; Artificial intelligence; Precision medicine and personalized medicine, in other aspects. In addition, a Waterfront Marathon.

On the other hand, between Shepherds Companies like British AstraZeneca; s GSK; German Boehringer Ingelheim; French Sanofi; Americans Janssen s Pfizer; Swiss company Novartis; The The subjects of Jador; Ravo, baju; Casasco. Elijah; Cassara and Finance; For example, but not limited.

others from Medical Conferences celebrate in Mar del Plata During this month they were Pediatrics that occurred from From 2 to 4 November In the country hotel. Then, during this week, from Monday 7 to Wednesday 9 CALILAB is developed, in the Sheraton. Parallel there was The 32nd Intensive Care Conferencein the county from 9 to Friday 11.

The ELEA team at RESPI.
GSK team with asthma symposium.
Cassara’s congressional team.
FINADIET in the Costa Galana.

