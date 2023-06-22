Report: Rays Bench Wanderer Franco on Attitude Issues

ESPN DigitalReading: 3 minutes.

The punishment allegedly stems from the way the Dominican takes out his frustrations on some occasions in front of his teammates.

Franco wandered He will not be included in the squad for Thursday, June 22, and possibly not Friday the 23rd, according to a report indicating that the captain Kevin Cash He sent the Dominican to the bench for two games due to attitude issues.

The information, initially reported by Mark Tobkin of the Tampa Bay Times, indicates that Cash made the decision after several episodes in which Franco did not know how to handle his frustrations in the best way, attacking the internal politics of behavior among colleagues who had the organization.

Topkin was killed money In his report, noting that the leader considers it “good boyBut it still has to grow.

“Over the course of this season, there have been several times where the way you have handled your frustrations has not been the way we ask our players to continue to be our best teammates. wandering (sincere) He’s a really good boy, a really good person. He’s a young player learning and dealing with the challenges of being a major player and some of the frustrations that come with that.“, pointed out money Topkin at the time said he would work with Shortstop to resolve the situation once and for all.

Wanderer Franco could miss two matches due to behavior issues. AP Photo/Derek Toscan

“President287 with a 0.349 on-base percentage (OBP) and .455 slugging percentage (SLG), good for .804 OPS, plus an OPS+126 in 72 games. He hit eight homers, the most in his young career, and drove in 34 runs 5 of his best.In addition, he stole 24 bases in 32 attempts, numbers that indicate that in at least two games, he stole rays They wouldn’t have one of their best offensive players.

sincere He only managed to play a total of 225 games in 3 seasons of the season The big leaguesmostly due to injury related issues, however, until 2023, he was healthy and was rays They took advantage of his presence on the field to have the best record in MLB to date.

