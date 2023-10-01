This weekend, September 30-October 1, millions will tune in for the October 2023 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The October 2023 General Conference — the church’s 193rd semiannual general conference — will feature messages from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other church leaders. Five public sessions will be held for all individuals, families and friends.

Below is the conference schedule, how to watch it, and information about what happened during the April 2023 General Conference.

This article will be updated with videos, talk recaps, session highlights, photo galleries, news and announcements from the October 2023 General Conference.

October 2023 General Conference News

On Thursday, September 28, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced that he will not attend the general conference in person and will watch it remotely as he recovers from a recent fall. Elder Jeffrey R. of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Holland will participate remotely as he recovers from recent health issues.

In addition, two Area Seventies were released, and two others were called during the September 28 leadership meetings. The October 2023 edition of the World Report was released on 27 September.

October 2023 General Conference Saturday Morning Session

October 2023 General Conference Saturday Afternoon Session

October 2023 General Conference Session Schedule

The conference has five general sessions, three on Saturday 30 September and two on Sunday 1 October.

Saturday morning session, 10:00 am, Salt Lake City, Utah time.

Saturday afternoon session, 2:00 p.m., Salt Lake City, Utah time.

Saturday night session, 6:00 p.m., Salt Lake City, Utah time.

Sunday morning session, 10:00 a.m., Salt Lake City, Utah time.

Sunday afternoon session, 2:00 p.m., Salt Lake City, Utah time.

Five public sessions, including the Saturday night session, are open to the public. Each session lasts for two hours.

President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, greeted attendees as they exited the convention center. Salt Lake City, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

How to watch the October 2023 General Conference

The October 2023 General Conference will be broadcast live worldwide in multiple languages ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcastsHe General Conference YouTube Channel, Gospel exchanges and application Gospel Library. The sessions will also be telecast live in English KSL-TV And BYUtv. It is also available through Gospel Voice on Amazon Alexa devices Tune in search for “Saints Channel Talk“one”Saints Channel” (for literal interpretation in Spanish).

October 2023 General Conference Announcements

What happened during the April 2023 General Conference?

At the end of the April 2023 General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new temple locations and issued an invitation with promised blessings for temple participation.

“Making covenants in the temple, receiving the essential ordinances, and seeking to draw closer to Him there will bless your life in ways that no other form of worship can,” he said.

He also spoke about the need for peacemakers in today’s society and advised that the answers to life’s problems can be found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Additionally, there was a new Young Women general presidency and a change of counselors for the Young Men general presidency. Five new General Authority Seventies were called and three received emeritus status effective August 1. For the first time, the Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square consisted of 10 international singers from six countries. More international singers will also be participating in this weekend’s conference.