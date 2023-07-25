Meet Miss El Salvador Deaf 2023

The Salvadoran beauty stands for all-around beauty and design, breaking barriers and stereotypes in the pageantry world.

Salvadoran beauties make headlines and, of course, national business. In these weeks, some women will be crowned in various competitions to represent the country in international competitions.

A few days ago, it was announced that 14 women will compete in Miss El Salvador 2023, a competition that will take place on Sunday, July 30, to elect the new Miss Universe El Salvador 2023.

Similarly, on Saturday, July 29, the Miss National Pageant (CNB) will choose its own to compete in October’s Miss Grand International in Vietnam.

A few days ago Andrea Urrutia was crowned Miss El Salvador Deaf 2023. The Salvadoran beauty stands for all-around beauty and design, breaking barriers and stereotypes in the pageantry world.

Photo: Illustrative, Non-Commercial

“Congratulations to Miss El Salvador Deaf 2023! May your tenure be filled with unforgettable moments and opportunities to promote inclusion and equality. May you continue to shine and represent your country with pride!” the pageant wrote.

The coronation ceremony was full of beauty, splendor, and elegance, as the participants wore beautiful dresses and outfits full of feathers and precious stones.

The judging panel was made up of well-known personalities in the entertainment world with extensive experience in competitions.

Irene Castillo, Adrian Itzman, Fatima Abarca, Gricel Guadalupe and María José Alger made up the jury and it was the task of selecting the right representative of El Salvador’s deaf community.

Andrea Urrutia is a very attractive and intelligent woman who will no doubt represent the country very well in international competition.

