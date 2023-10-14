It is solid and weighs a lot

Scientists now know what the moon’s core is made of, and it is likely iron in both its liquid and solid states.

The moon is back in fashion among space agencies and now we know what is filled with iron

We’ve been saying for some time that the moon is back in fashion. Space agencies like NASA have their eyes on our satellite and want to uncover its secrets. A group of scientists discovered, after careful analysis, that the interior of the moon consists of iron in its liquid and solid states. Basically the same essence as planet Earth.

Not only has the United States reached the moon, but India has done so recently and with great success. This has caused interest in Earth’s natural satellite A kind of renewed race to get humans back there. That’s why scientists want to know more about the moon, and the truth is that they are achieving this. This confirms that Science Alert In a recent article.

The moon is hard as iron

The moon’s surface is barren and devoid of life, but that’s it It does not mean that it does not contain essential natural resources For human. In an attempt to learn more, experts discovered, thanks to waves and seismic data, that the moon’s core is in states similar to those of the Earth’s core. This is a liquid and a solid.

In addition, it was discovered that by analyzing the speed at which seismic waves pass through the center of the Moon, the thickness of the Moon’s interior was discovered. Knowing this information, scientists declared this The speeds match those of the barbell, or are very similar. Specifically, a density of 7,822 kilograms per cubic meter has been dated.

According to the latest simulations, the outer core radius is thought to be 362 km and the inner radius is 258 km. This means that everything is 15% the size of the Moon..

Despite the novelty of the information, it’s still strange that it’s 2011 The NASA team will find a similar result Using the latest seismic technology combined with Apollo data. It was later known that the radius of the solid core was 240 kilometers, and that its density was 8,000 kilograms per cubic meter.

This discovery may not be of much use to ordinary humans, but it shows that the progress of technology applied to space is progressing faster and faster. It is hoped that this data will be used and taken into account When man will soon return to the moon.