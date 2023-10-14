October 14, 2023

The 6 delicious foods for the brain

he brain It is one of the most fascinating and complex organs in the human body. It is the center of our being, the master controller that allows us to think, feel, learn and experience the world around us.

Over millions of years, the human mind has evolved, allowing us to develop unique cognitive abilities. He’s an incredible organ Adaptable and plastic– Able to change and reorganize in response to new experiences and learning.

Brain structure: a complex network of connections

Connecting neurons in the brain. Blue Brain Project


This device consists of various Interconnected areas that play specific roles. Among them we find the frontal brain, which is responsible for abstract thinking and decision-making, the temporal brain, which is responsible for hearing and language processing, the occipital brain, which is dedicated to vision, and others.

Neurons are the basic cells of the brain that communicate with each other through electrical and chemical signals.. Every living organism contains billions of interconnected neurons, forming a complex communication network. These neurons work together to process information, transmit messages, and coordinate vital functions.

Plasticity is the brain’s ability to change and adapt. Throughout life, the brain can Modifying its structure and functions in response to environmental stimuli, learning and experiences. This means that the brain is able to reorganize itself and develop new connections, even in adulthood.

Memory, emotions and health

Music engages many areas of the brain. Neuroscience News.


The human brain is Center for learning and memory. Through complex processes, they are able to do this Obtaining, storing and retrieving information. Learning involves forming new neural connections, while memory involves consolidating and recalling past experiences.

It also plays an essential role in our emotions and moods. Different areas of the brain are involved, such as the amygdala and the limbic system Emotional regulation. These areas work together to process and respond to emotional stimuli, influencing our emotional responses and behaviors.

The brain is also vulnerable to various Diseases and disorders, such as: Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and depression. These conditions affect normal functioning and can have a significant impact on people’s quality of life.

Proper brain care is essential to maintain its health and optimal performance. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and participating in cognitively stimulating activities. next to, It is important that we take care of our mental and emotional healthReducing stress and seeking balance in our lives.

Superfoods that contain flavonols

Broccoli is a superfood that contains flavonols S.D.


Science indicates what they are The best foods to strengthen the brain and memory. These are the ones that contain flavonol, which is a type of flavonoid. Various studies, such as those conducted by neuropsychologist Adam Brickman, from Columbia University, confirm this.

The components containing this substance are mainly the following:

  • Broccoli

  • Red fruits (raspberries, raspberries, blackberries…)

  • cabbage

  • tea

  • tomatoes

  • grapes

