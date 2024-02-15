How to update WhatsApp to get new functions

WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging platform today So Keeping it updated is extremely important To access all the news and functions that the application may contain.

Meta messaging app is a very useful tool for maintaining daily communication in various fields, Whether family, work, student or business. It releases more new features all the time so that the user experience improves.

Many times it tends to get complicated when updating the said app So we will explain how to do it step by step, to keep the cell phone one hundred percent with the updated messaging application.

Step by step how to update WhatsApp

Android and iOS mobile devices are unable to update WhatsApp due to lack of space in the device's storage space. in this context, The user must delete the data In a very simple way In just five steps:

sign in to Settings.

Select the option Apps and notifications.

Touch Google Play Store.

Click on the title “Application Information”.

Access to storage area.

Click on Clear cache.

As a final step, you must… Select Delete data option and then OK.

in this way, Unnecessary data will be deleted and space will be freed up Inside the device to receive the new WhatsApp update on the device.

Once done, to update your instant messaging app, you just have to follow two simple steps: