March 2, 2022

Healthy eating for mental health

Zera Pearson March 2, 2022

We have long believed that consuming foods rich in sugars and fats in times of depression, stress or anxiety helps improve our mood due to the reward instinct. However, today there are also theories linking these foods to the causes of anxiety or depression.

Is it our state of mind that influences what we eat or is this feeling of “discouragement” about what we eat?

Nutritionists claim there is no diet that cures depression or anxiety, but it appears to be A healthy eating pattern can ease your symptoms. Regular consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, fermented dairy products, eggs and fish is very important for its benefits in reducing symptoms of depression and frustration.

Although the consumption of dark chocolate has traditionally been attributed to the ability to improve mood, there is no strong evidence to support this practice, although some studies link its consumption to the activation of certain nuclei in the brain responsible for pleasure. There is also no evidence that supplementing with tryptophan or eating large amounts of foods rich in this amino acid, a precursor to serotonin, a health-related neurotransmitter found in a variety of foods ranging from legumes to fruits, whole grains and their derivatives, fish, legumes or nuts.

Eating a healthy diet is associated with improved health and general well-being, although experts point out There is no set diet for mental healthBut recommendations that can prevent anxiety or depression, such as following a Mediterranean diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, and being physically active.

