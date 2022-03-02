Spain allocates about 30 million euros for 46 precision medicine research projects

Madrid, 2 March, zertaj

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), under the Ministry of Science and Innovation, allocates €29.4 million to 46 precision medicine research projects.

according to zertajThe first in this field is part of the Strategic Action for Health (AES), the largest funding tool for biomedical research in Spain.

The funded projects will be managed by public research centers, universities and other Spanish biomedical research organizations belonging to different autonomous communities. Research will receive assistance in areas such as the personalization of cancer treatment, identification of biomarkers for various diseases, precision medicine in diabetes, research in pediatric tumors, prevention of secondary effects of stroke treatment, and investigation of heart disease and genetics. Analyzing autism spectrum disorders, among others.

The competition is part of the Strategic Projects for Economic Transformation and Recovery (PERTE), which aims to promote a high-performance health system based on precision medicine, advanced therapies, and artificial intelligence.

In addition to this ISCIII call, the Strategic Health Action Plan 2022 will launch a new project focused on precision medicine with funding in excess of €80 million.

These projects focus on precision medicine, which ISCIII laid the groundwork for in 2020 with the launch, approval, and award of a grant competition for precision medicine infrastructure related to science and technology. In parallel, the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation is preparing a national strategy for precision medicine.