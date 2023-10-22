Foreigners entering Mexico must obtain a visa, even if it is only for a stopover

Bad news for foreign Who visit Mexico. Ministry of Interior (He will roam(and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)SRE) I mentioned it this Saturday They tightened visa requirements.

Through a joint statement, they noted that although visitors from other countries do not have Mexico as their destination, they should… Hold the corresponding visaE, according to Article 37 of Q.C Immigration law. Something similar to what the United States does.

“(They must have this document) before leaving for their country of origin to be able to board any flight to Mexico.”

The thing is that foreign people who want Transit through international airports Mexicans must obtain a visitor visa without permission to carry out paid activities.

instead of, They will not need a Mexican visa: Aliens who travel to Mexican territory under the protection of the immigration facilitation measures provided for in Article 26 of the Guidelines for Current Immigration Procedures and Procedures, which are:

to) People who hold a document proving their ownership Permanent residency in Canada, the USA, Japan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Irelandthat is, of the countries that make up the Schengen Area, as well as the member states of the Pacific Alliance.

B) Persons who hold a valid and current visa for Canada, the United States of America, Japan, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or any of the countries forming the Schengen Area.

For more information please refer to the website https://miconsulado.sre.gob.mx/visas

Passengers in Terminal 1 of Benito Juarez International Airport after authorities suspended operations due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano (Reuters/Raquel Cunha)

The measure announced by Mexico will affect citizens of key countries immigrants immigrants Latin America, Africa and Asia, will come into effect from Sunday, October 22.

Imposing visas has been one way to try to stem the flow of immigrants into the United States for years, but although there have been definite declines, the number of immigrants has not stopped growing.

The news comes just when the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez ObradoR, and will meet in the south of the country with his counterparts from Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela To look for strategies that stop Migration flow For the region.

quote class=”twitter-tweet”> 📸 This Saturday, the President of Colombia (@infopresidencia), @petrogostavoHe arrived in our country to participate in the “Palenque Meeting for Fraternal Neighborhood and Welfare,” which will be chaired by the President. @lopezobrador_ tomorrow. 🇲🇽🤝🇨🇴#Diplomacy near you… pic.twitter.com/ndKmRZkyl0 — Foreign Affairs (@SRE_mx) October 22, 2023

At the “Encuentro Palenque, for fraternal and well-being” summit, to be held in Chiapas, representatives Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and Ecuador.

Imposing visas has been one way to try to stem the flow of immigrants into the United States for years, but although there have been definite declines, the number of immigrants has not stopped growing.

So far this year, more than 420,000 people have crossed the Darien Forest, the irregular crossing linking Colombia to Panama, and US authorities intercepted more than two million migrants last year.

The Palenque summit comes two weeks after a high-level meeting between US and Mexican authorities, and at a time when both countries are stepping up deportations.

quote class=”twitter-tweet”> 📸 This Saturday, Secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval @SEDENAmxRepresenting the President @lopezobrador_Receive @Dr. Ariel Henry Prime Minister of Haiti@PrimatureHT), and the delegation accompanying him, to “a meeting with Palenque, for the sake of fraternal neighborhood and with… pic.twitter.com/RobbIEFhYW — Foreign Affairs (@SRE_mx) October 22, 2023

Washington resumed direct deportations to Cuba in April, and to Venezuela this week. For her part, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena said on Tuesday in the Senate that return operations to Cuba and Honduras have already been intensified, and will also be carried out in Venezuela, which is one of the reasons that prompted her to visit Caracas on Monday.

Bárcena added that according to their data, 60,000 Venezuelans entered Mexico in September, making it “impossible for us to manage well.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel, two of the leaders who will visit Mexico on Sunday, were not invited by the United States last year to attend the Summit of the Americas held in Los Angeles, to also talk about migration. Which López Obrador did not attend as a sign of protest against their non-inclusion. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was not summoned to this meeting either.

Nicaragua is also not on the guest list mentioned by the Mexican government.