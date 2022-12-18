December 19, 2022

¡Dj Adoni prometió y cumplió! Hizo historia en el Palacio de los Deportes

DJ Addoni promised him! History made in the palace

Lane Skeldon December 19, 2022 1 min read

Famous Dominican DJ Julio Adoni Gross, better known as dj addoni, He broke out on stage during his mega-concert, which took place Saturday at the Palacio de los Deportes.

When the clock struck 10:43 at night, the lights went out and all you could hear in the audience was “Adoni, adoni, adoni…”.

Then the singer started his program pointing out his epic phrase “Tamo is ready, whoever wants to waste his time advise me”.

But the moment the fans went crazy was when he asked them who is in the house?, they all answered “Adoniiiiiiiiiiiiiii” with great enthusiasm.

Read more: DJ Adoni wants “Nobody Advises Him” ​​on Saturday at the Palacio de los Deportes

During the concert, while he was mixing the songs live, the artists surprisingly came out to interpret the songs that were being played at the time.

Among the guests of the King of Cymbals are Elvis Martinez, Duba Montana, Luis Miguel del Amarge, La Perversa, Elva, and others.

The genres that dominated that night were bachata, reggaeton, demotto, salsa and merengue.

The show is produced by Simon Diaz and his company, SD Concerts.

