October 29, 2023

Dates and amounts for each state

Winston Hale October 29, 2023

With the arrival of November 2023, thousands of families in America will have a new opportunity to receive vital support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP. We provide you with payment schedules for every state in the US with payment dates and amounts.

SNAP is a program that provides food stamps to the most needy, which is renewed every month, and beginning in November 2023, there are important changes in the amounts to receive. Additionally, it is important to be aware of the delivery dates for these benefits that vary from state to state.

In this message, we present the state-wise payment schedule and the new amounts that will be implemented so that beneficiary families are prepared to receive the support they need at this critical time.

An increase in SNAP coupons

Like Social Security payments, the amount of coupons increases annually thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This increase ensures that beneficiaries do not lose any purchasing power in their payments when inflation is high.

The increase in COLA for SNAP payments in 2024 was 3% and took effect on October 1. With this, the maximum coupon benefit for an individual increases from $281 to $291 per month. For the rest, depending on the number of family members, the maximum amount to be received is as follows:

  • 1 member: $291 dollars
  • 2 members: $535
  • 3 members: $766
  • 4 members: $973
  • 5 members: $1,155
  • 6 members: $1,386
  • 7 members: $1,532
  • 8 members: $1,751
  • Additional membership: +$219

State wise payment calendar for November 2023

Although SNAP is a federal program, it is administered by state governments, so state requirements and deadlines vary from state to state.

Below, we share a calendar with payment dates for SNAP coupons by state for November 2023, ordered by check delivery date:

November 1:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Connecticut
  • North Dakota
  • DC
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • snowfall
  • New Jersey
  • NY
  • Vermont
  • Wyoming

November 2:

November 3:

  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island

November 4:

  • Alabama
  • Maine
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi

November 5:

  • South Carolina
  • Hawaii
  • New Hampshire
  • Utah

November 10:

  • South Dakota
  • Colorado
  • Oregon
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia

November 13:

November 14:

November 15:

November 19:

November 20:

November 21:

  • North Carolina
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi

November 22:

November 23:

  • Alabama
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland

November 28:

Check with local authorities for specific information on application requirements and procedures in your state. These dates and amounts are subject to change, so it’s important to stay up-to-date to ensure you get the help you need in November 2023. This post was created on October 24, 2023 with updated information.


