Bill Gates says AI is key to stopping climate change

The businessman and philanthropist spoke about the future impact of this technology. (Photo: EFE/Penguin Random House Bill Gates)



Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and prominent philanthropist, recently offered an optimistic view of the role of artificial intelligence in combating climate change.

Speaking at the Advanced Energy Summit in London, Gates said the benefits of AI would far outweigh its potential risks, in the context of climate change and its implications, thus addressing one of the most important concerns of our time.

This is Gates’ proposed AI contribution to saving the planetjoins other statements made about how this technology will transform education and careers.

Gates points out that artificial intelligence is working to reduce climate risks. (Illustration information)

One of the highlights of his speech was the concern about the increased energy consumption often associated with the development and implementation of artificial intelligence. Rather than evade this fear, Gates confronted it head-on with strong data.

Citing recent studies, he noted that the impact of AI on energy could be much less than many expect.

According to their calculations, although data centers could increase their energy demand by up to 6%, This increase is likely to be in a more modest range, perhaps up to 2.5%.

The effects of the development of artificial intelligence will be evident in the coming years. (Illustration information)

Gates went further to explain that AI has the potential not only to increase energy demand, but also But to address it significantly.

He pointed out that technological progress is on its way to improving the efficiency of electrical networks, which could achieve a reduction in energy consumption of more than 6%, thus neutralizing any initial increase.

In relation to risks and compliance with global climate goalsGates has made no secret of his concerns about the slow energy transition many governments are making.

Gates goes into several scenarios to explain how climate change can be prevented. (Photo: EFE/Martin Devisek)



According to him, this lack of speed could delay climate goals by up to 15 years. Here, Gates made an urgent appeal to governments, stressing the importance of accelerating policies and projects that facilitate a faster transition to sustainable energy.

He also pointed out the positive side of big tech companies’ reliance on renewable energy. He said they were already playing a vital role by investing heavily in sustainable energy sources, but stressed that government cooperation remained essential.

Without a joint effort between the public and private sectors, it will be difficult to achieve the goals needed to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The digital world poses many challenges. (Illustration)

Another crucial point Gates addressed was the issue of carbon emissions associated with AI. Although he acknowledged that these emissions are expected to double by 2030, Gates does not see this as a dead end.

He stressed that continued investment in renewable energy will allow this increase to be balanced in a way that achieves a positive balance in the long term. The key to success lies in implementing global technological solutions that not only reduce energy consumption, but also improve its efficiency.

Gates mentioned several initiatives working in this vein. He gave examples of projects that use artificial intelligence to improve energy consumption in cities.Improving transportation logistics to reduce emissions and improving supply chains in a more sustainable way.

Similarly, he highlighted the role of precision agriculture, where AI helps use resources more efficiently and reduce waste.