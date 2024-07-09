A United Airlines flight lost its wheel during takeoff

A United Airlines statement described the Boeing 757-200 as having “landed safely in Denver.”

A United Airlines flight lost a wheel while taking off from Los Angeles International Airport, the airline said.

Boeing reaches settlement with Justice Department over 737 MAX plane crashes

“The wheel was recovered in Los Angeles and we are investigating what caused this incident,” the text added.

The plane responsible for United Flight 1001 had 174 passengers and seven crew members on board, but no one was injured and there was no property damage, the company said.

Landed 25 minutes late in Denver, Central America.

A person who identified himself as a passenger on the flight said on Reddit, “Great job by the crew.”

“The pilot reported that he may have lost a tire during takeoff,” wrote the author of the post. “It continued to Denver as planned. It would have made an emergency landing. The crew taught us emergency procedures.”