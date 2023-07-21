What activities can be done? C channel

Like every year, during the winter holidays Museum of Interactive Science (MCI) affiliate College of Chemical Sciences (UNC) She brings her interactive proposals to the community to entertain and learn more about the role of chemistry in everyday life. On this occasion, activities will be carried out Thursday 20 and Friday 21 July, from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm, in the Science Building 1 of the FCQ Building (University City).

In this edition there will be over 25 Situations With different experiences under the motto “Superpowered Water: Immerse yourself in a sea of ​​experiments to discover the wonderful world of alchemy.” Guidance Secretary Valeria JuarezHe explained that the axis is based on The company’s commitment to environmental care.

These positions will be filled by 60 teachers, scholarship holders, students and non-teachers To accompany the children and their families during the chemical and environmental awareness experiment. One of the experiments is Liminol reaction“student-led Thomas Seguraand that from Channel C we had the opportunity to watch it live.

Activities schedule

From the university they explained that Situations It will include experiences targeting groups of different ages, especially children and adolescents, and will be organized at five sectors: Blue, green, light blue, pink and orange. to participate No pre-registration required And both days will be with Entry is free and free.

Reporting by Matthias Candoli

