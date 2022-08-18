Ukraine admits it was behind the Crimean bombings

China’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the People’s Liberation Army will send troops to Russia to participate in the “East 2022” exercise, also known as Vostok 2022.

The Ministry of Defense said, “China’s participation in the exercises aims to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of the participating countries, enhance the level of strategic cooperation between the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats.” “It has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation,” he added.

The exercises will see India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries participate, according to China’s Defense Ministry, and are scheduled to take place in late August.

Some basic information: In July, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held “frank” talks for more than five hours, with Blinken raising concerns about Beijing’s “bias” with Moscow. Blinken said he did not believe China was acting impartially because it supported Russia at the United Nations and “injected Russian propaganda”.

Shortly before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no-holds-barred” partnership, although US officials say they have not seen China circumvent harsh US sanctions on Russia or provide it with military equipment.

Putin says Russia can train foreign fightersRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia is ready to supply military equipment to allied countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Putin said during the opening ceremony of the “Army 2022” that Moscow is open to the training of foreign fighters.

“We highly appreciate the fact that our country has many allies, partners and like-minded people on different continents,” Putin said.

Putin also highlighted the advantages of training foreign soldiers in Russia, saying that Russia is inviting allies to joint military exercises.

“We also see great prospects in the training and advanced training of foreign military personnel. Thousands of military professionals from all over the world are proud graduates of our country’s military universities and academies,” Putin said.

He said that Russia will continue to work in this field.