The university said the suspect is in custody

(CNN) — Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, said the suspected shooter was in custody after locking down its campus Monday amid reports of an active shooter.



“We are currently experiencing an active assault situation on campus,” the university posted moments ago. “Please stay in place and follow the instructions of the authorities. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added.

Rose State College is a public two-year institution, according to its website. More than 13,000 students study in it.

University has confirmed The second tweet The suspect is in custody. Midwest City, Oklahoma Police Chief Sid Porter confirmed at a news conference Monday that one person was in custody and that one person had lost his life.

Porter said the students and staff who responded to the incident did a “fantastic job.”

“Two/three weeks ago the school had an active shooter drill, everyone knows this, we practiced all this.”

Minutes later, the company announced that the campus shutdown was over and all activities and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

CNN has contacted the mayor’s office, the Midwest City Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Rose State College for more information.

News in development…