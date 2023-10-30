The Ibercaja Foundation Center joins Science Month

The Ibercaja Foundation Center in Guadalajara joins the celebration of Science and Technology Month throughout November, an initiative promoted at the national level with the aim of bringing science closer to all audiences in a simple and fun way.

Throughout the month, Fundación Ibercaja organized various information conferences, activities and workshops targeting all ages to stimulate scientific literacy, bring their knowledge closer and encourage citizen participation in these types of issues.

Lectures by experts and workshops for children

The program, which will take place at the Ibercaja Foundation Center in Guadalajara, includes four presentations that will take place every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m.: “Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence,” which will take place on November 7, presented by Francisco Javier Acevedo, professor at the University of Alcalá in the field of engineering. electrical. The second conference will be entitled “Are Diseases Rare?”, and will be presented by Luis Montoliu, a doctor in biology from the University of Barcelona and a CSIC researcher, which will address current lines of research and the decline in the number of available treatments, on the 14th of this month. November. The next lecture will be on “Science and Technology in Bridges: Examples from Guadalajara,” by civil engineer Ramon Sánchez de León and architect Francisco Sánchez de León, on November 21. The activity “Story or experiment? Today in one moment!”, by María Isabel Alcalde, Doctor of Chemical Sciences from the University of Alcalá, will conclude this program on November 28, showing attendees different chemical reactions or new substances through fun experiments.

Science Month will also include various workshops aimed at children from 8 to 14 years old, which will be held throughout the four Fridays of November (3, 10, 17 and 24) from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, such as “Smart Materials, Polymers.” ..and also a little art”, “Discovering the small world”, “Mathematics between classes” and “This sounds familiar to me”.

Anyone interested in activities and presentations can register through the Fundación Ibercaja website (Foundationibercaja.es).