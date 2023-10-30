October 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Ibercaja Foundation Center joins Science Month

The Ibercaja Foundation Center joins Science Month

Zera Pearson October 30, 2023 2 min read

The Ibercaja Foundation Center in Guadalajara joins the celebration of Science and Technology Month throughout November, an initiative promoted at the national level with the aim of bringing science closer to all audiences in a simple and fun way.

Throughout the month, Fundación Ibercaja organized various information conferences, activities and workshops targeting all ages to stimulate scientific literacy, bring their knowledge closer and encourage citizen participation in these types of issues.

Lectures by experts and workshops for children

The program, which will take place at the Ibercaja Foundation Center in Guadalajara, includes four presentations that will take place every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m.: “Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence,” which will take place on November 7, presented by Francisco Javier Acevedo, professor at the University of Alcalá in the field of engineering. electrical. The second conference will be entitled “Are Diseases Rare?”, and will be presented by Luis Montoliu, a doctor in biology from the University of Barcelona and a CSIC researcher, which will address current lines of research and the decline in the number of available treatments, on the 14th of this month. November. The next lecture will be on “Science and Technology in Bridges: Examples from Guadalajara,” by civil engineer Ramon Sánchez de León and architect Francisco Sánchez de León, on November 21. The activity “Story or experiment? Today in one moment!”, by María Isabel Alcalde, Doctor of Chemical Sciences from the University of Alcalá, will conclude this program on November 28, showing attendees different chemical reactions or new substances through fun experiments.

See also  These are the four astronauts who will travel to the Moon on NASA's next mission, 50 years later

Science Month will also include various workshops aimed at children from 8 to 14 years old, which will be held throughout the four Fridays of November (3, 10, 17 and 24) from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, such as “Smart Materials, Polymers.” ..and also a little art”, “Discovering the small world”, “Mathematics between classes” and “This sounds familiar to me”.

Anyone interested in activities and presentations can register through the Fundación Ibercaja website (Foundationibercaja.es).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Boundaries as protection of personal space and well-being zone

October 30, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

250 people participated in Opportunity 2023, which addressed digitalization in the service of well-being in the workplace

October 30, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Zamora urologist Fernanda Lorenzo enters the Academy of Medicine in Salamanca

October 29, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The Ibercaja Foundation Center joins Science Month

October 30, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ballon d’Or 2023: what time, nominees and where to watch the Best in Football awards ceremony | Football | Sports

October 30, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Scientists say sperm are impudent creatures capable of breaking the laws of physics

October 30, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Migrants on the southern border want to travel to Acapulco to work in reconstruction

October 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward