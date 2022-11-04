Strong brands leave Twitter and put Elon Musk on edge

American agribusiness giant general mills On Thursday ad spending was suspended in Twitterwhich is another sign that advertisers are concerned about the entrepreneur’s ambiguous view of content moderation Elon MuskThe new owner of the platform.

confirmed to France Press agency Kelsey Rumhilt, a spokeswoman for General Mills, which assembles the Cheerios and Häagen-Dazs brands. “We will continue to monitor the development of the situation and evaluate our marketing expenditures.”he added.

Since Friday, a day after buying Twitter with a pattern Tesla and SpaceXGeneral Motors, the US car manufacturer, indicated that it has temporarily suspended ad payments on that platform.

Newspaper The Wall Street Journal And it confirmed today, Thursday, that the global maker of Oreo cookies, Pfizer and Audi (Volkswagen) have made similar decisions.

Advertisers, who account for 90% of the social network’s revenue, fear that easing content moderation rules will make the platform inhospitable. Most brands prefer to avoid any association with specific content.

In an effort to reassure the brands, Musk wrote them a letter promising that Twitter would not become a “hell” platform, “where it can be unleashed without consequences.”

He also promised to create a Content Oversight Board, as well as to wait a few weeks before reauthorizing the accounts of some banned figures, such as Donald Trump.

But neither advertisers nor many NGOs seem to be convinced.

The Associations for Defending Democracy and Fighting Disinformation have written an open letter to the top 20 Twitter advertisers, including Coca-Cola, Google and Disney, urging them to pressure Elon Musk to stop advertising over concerns the platform is opening up spaces for hate speech or information. misleading.