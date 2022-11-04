November 4, 2022

Elon Musk will start laying off Twitter employees on Friday

(CNN) — Elon Musk will begin announcing the layoffs of Twitter employees on Friday, according to a memo sent to all employees. An email sent Thursday night to employees indicated that they would receive a notification before 12:00 p.m., Miami time, informing them of their employment status.

“If your job is not affected, you will be notified via your Twitter email,” read a copy of the email obtained by CNN. “If your job is affected, you will receive a notification of next steps via your personal email.”

The email added that to “help ensure the safety” of Twitter employees and systems, the company’s offices will be temporarily closed and access to all credentials will be suspended. The email concluded by acknowledging that it will be a “very challenging experience” for the workforce.

The memo comes on the heels of news reports that Musk planned to lay off up to half of the company’s employees after acquiring it last week for $44 billion.

Musk began his tenure on Twitter by firing CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision.

And in less than a week since he took over the company, top executives appear to have all but disappeared, amid a mix of dismissals and resignations. Musk also dissolved Twitter’s old board of directors.

CNN’s Claire Duffy contributed to this report.

