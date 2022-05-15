May 15, 2022

Randy Malcom responds to those who suggest rhinoplasty

May 15, 2022

Cuban singer Randy Malcolmmember of the duo area peopleHe responded to the criticism he received because of his nose in one of his recent releases, in which many followers suggested that he was undergoing plastic surgery.

“Yesterday I uploaded a video and many sent me to get the operation on my nose, I guarantee all of these noses are happy like this. I will never touch my nose… I love you, accept yourself as God brought you into the world. Note: I inherited it from my father,” Randy wrote alongside Along with many photos of celebrities who have noses similar to his, including baseball player Pape Ortiz, actors Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, singer Usher and basketball star LeBron James.

The video, which drew criticism for his nose, was published the day before, and Randy appeared in a pool under a stream enjoying his stay in Puerto Rico, where he gave a concert with Alexandre Delgado on Friday night at Coca-Cola. Music hall.

Randy Malcolm’s response received a lot of supportive comments and many people couldn’t believe what the singer had said.

“This nose is blessed, people are so crazy,” “People got into it!!!! Let them have brain surgery to see if they are born!” , “Self-love. Agrees with you 100%. If everyone liked otherwise, there would be less complications, hatred and disagreements”, “This is the situation, self-love”, “Real people go overboard”, were some of the comments.

