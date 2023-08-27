Latest in his career – NBC Miami (51)

MIAMI, FL – Hurricane Franklin strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Sunday as it moved through the waters of the western Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the Sunday bulletin at 11 a.m. ET, the hurricane was located 275 miles northeast of Grand Turk Island and 565 miles southwest of Bermuda.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving in a northwesterly direction at 8 mph.

The hurricane is expected to cause increased storm surge in Bermuda and along parts of the east coast of the United States starting Sunday night. And the National Center for Health warned that these waves could threaten the lives of swimmers.

Current notices, watches and warnings

At this time there are no notices, watches or warnings in effect.

Two dead in the Dominican Republic

Two people died, one of them a minor, and another went missing after Tropical Storm Franklin passed through the Dominican Republic, and the material damage is being assessed in a country that is gradually regaining normal life.

The Dominican National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) witnessed the deaths of two people, one of whom was a minor who was playing in the river with other teenagers in San Cristobal (about 30 kilometers from Santo Domingo) and whose body has already been recovered.

Andrea Romero and Tyree Ynoa detail everything you need to know about hurricanes.

In the same province, a 33-year-old man who was swept away by the water died on Wednesday.

The Director of the Center for Emergency Operations (COE), Juan Manuel Mendez, stated this Thursday that the number of damaged homes reaches 678, and there are two partially damaged and three destroyed homes, while 24 communities remain incommunicado, and 3,390 people have been mobilized to safe areas. There are 89 citizens living in nine shelters.

This is how the hurricane season goes in the Atlantic

The current Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on November 30.

NOAA predicts that there will be 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 will become hurricanes. Of these cases, between 2 and 5 will be of significant severity (Category 3 to 5).

These are the hurricanes that formed in the Atlantic Ocean and caused the most deaths in US history, according to a compilation done using NOAA data.

So far, eight tropical storms have formed during the current Atlantic hurricane season: Arlene, Brett, Cindy, Dawn, Emily, Franklin, Gert, and Harold.

Of these, only Don overtook Hurricane 1. Fortunately, the hurricane did not wreak havoc as its path remained in the ocean.

Harold has caused rain and strong winds in Texas after making landfall on Tuesday, August 22 at South Padre Island.