How to reset Amazon Fire TV Stick step by step

Resetting your Amazon Fire TV Stick is an extreme decision, but it can solve many performance issues.

If you are having issues with your Amazon Fire TV Stick, here we will show you how you can reset it to factory settings.

The Amazon Fire Stick is one of the most popular devices in the home It allows you to enjoy all kinds of multimedia content and on major streaming platforms. this lucka tool“TV connects and enhances its capabilities, so it is important to know its tricks to take advantage of it. However, like other technological equipment, it is not exempt from presenting failures that ruin the experience.

If you’re having issues with your Amazon Fire TV Stick, that might be the case Have you decided to do a factory reset? To correct all errors. But if you don’t know how to do it, don’t worry, because we have prepared this post to explain everything about it.

First try restarting the device to debug

We consider resetting your Amazon Fire TV Stick to be a rather extreme decision, so if the reason you have to do this is The device is faultythen we will give you some suggestions that you can try.

Obviously, the first thing you should do is restart the device, since this, although obvious, It is usually a solution that corrects various system crashes, which makes it work as it should. Although you can do this simply by unplugging it from the power source, it is best to do it from the Equipment menu.

You have to access your TV, specifically the Fire TV Stick’s interface.

Now, you must enter “settingsfor the team.

Then click “My Fire TV“.

Finally, you just need to select the option “Restart“.

You can update your Fire TV Stick

If the above doesn’t solve the problem you’re having with your Fire TV Stick, then It may be caused by the update with failure

You should know that, like other technology products, the Fire TV Stick It also receives updates to fix bugs and improve its functionality. But it is possible that some of these may have encountered problems affecting the equipment, so it is best to check for updates.

You must access the main interface of the Fire TV Stick.

Then click “settings“.

You have to find an option.”My Fire TVand click on it.

Now, you move toaroundand set it.

Finally, click “Look for updatesIf there is a new one, it will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Steps to reset Amazon Fire TV Stick

If none of the above works for you and you remain firm in your idea to reset your Amazon Fire TV Stick, you must keep in mind that you stand to lose by doing so All downloaded content and settings You have changed so you will have to repeat this entire procedure. Fortunately, there are many free apps out there.

To reset Amazon Fire TV Stick, you need to follow these steps.

The device must be turned on and its interface shown on the TV.

So, you should press and hold the “behindand the controller’s navigation circuit for about 10 seconds.

After that, a window will be displayed on the TV and you have to choose the Factory Reset option.

Finally, you just have to follow the steps shown on the TV screen.

but this It is not the only way to perform a factory resetwhere you can do this from System Configuration as well.

Again, you should be in the Fire TV interface.

You must access the Team Settings tab.

Now, you must enter “My Fire TV“.

Finally, you go to where it says “Factory settingsand confirm your selection.