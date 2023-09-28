Five new Siri interactions coming with iOS 17

The virtual assistant will help you read texts and access applications easily. (Unsplash)

Manzana Recently released the latest version of iOS, which is iOS 17. Among the many improvements and additions that this update brings, the most notable of which is the development of its virtual assistant, Siriwhich now has new forms of interaction for submitting requests.

With this new version, the wizard iPhone And IPAD It becomes a more comprehensive and useful tool for users. Here we introduce the five new Siri features coming with iOS 17 that are changing the way we interact with our devices.

There is no longer any need to struggle with your device screen while trying to read an article online. Just by saying “Siri, read this“, the virtual assistant will start reading the content of the web page out loud, from beginning to end. This feature not only makes accessibility easier, but also makes the browsing experience more convenient.

The virtual assistant will help you read texts and access applications easily. (Unsplash)

For iPhone users, especially those who constantly make phone and video calls, iOS 17 brings an improvement with… Siri. It is now possible to interact with the Assistant while on a call Confrontation time Or a regular phone call.

Although the person on the other end of the call will be able to hear that you’re talking to Siri, they won’t hear the assistant’s responses. This is especially useful when you need to get information or perform a task without interrupting the conversation, such as taking notes or searching for content of interest to the conversation.

A common complaint among Siri users was the need to constantly repeat the “Hey Siri” command to make multiple requests. with iOS 17This problem was solved thanks to the introduction of cascading orders. Siri can now be summoned with multiple commands without having to wake up the assistant each time. This speeds up interactions and makes them more versatile, without seeming too robotic.

Siri in iOS 17 has improved its ability to recognize app preferences. It is no longer necessary to select which app you want to use when giving voice commands. For example, instead of saying “Hey Siri, text Tina at WhatsApp“, you can say: “Siri, send a message to Tina,” and the assistant will automatically know which app to use. This improvement simplifies the user experience and saves time.

For users in the UK and those with an affinity for British accents, Apple has added two new British voices to Siri in iOS 17. This expands the customization options so users can choose the accent they prefer for their virtual assistant.

The virtual assistant will help you read texts and access applications easily. (Unsplash)

With the launch of the new operating system Manzana, iOS 17, the company’s mobile phones will have access to new functions that enhance the user experience. However, these new features will not be available for all devices, as some will not be compatible with this or future versions of the device. Programming.

The main reason is that some mobile phones are not compatible with the new version of internal control Department is that in order for all the functions offered by the system to be implemented, you must have, at a minimum, A12 Bionic chip Or later. Thus, they are models iPhone 8 And the iPhone It will not be updated.

The Apple mobile phones that will be able to download the new version of the operating system are the following:

– iPhone XR

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone 11 (Regular, Pro and Pro Max)

– iPhone 12 (Normal, Mini, Pro, Pro Max)

– iPhone 13 (Normal, Mini, Pro, Pro Max)

– iPhone 14 (Normal, Plus, Pro, Pro Max)

– iPhone 15 (Normal, Plus, Pro, Pro Max)

– iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)