Engineers on the ground work to solve multiple problems

The return trip to Earth for NASA astronauts who traveled to orbit aboard the company’s problem-plagued Starliner spacecraft has been postponed for a third time as of Saturday, with Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams on the International Space Station (ISS) while engineers on Earth race against time. To fix many problems with the spacecraft.

by New York Post

According to officials, they have 45 days to return them.

The Starliner spacecraft’s re-entry module docks with the Harmony module on the International Space Station, but Harmony has limited fuel, leaving the window for safe return flight increasingly narrow, officials said.

Willmore and Williams were supposed to return home on June 13 after a week on the International Space Station.

But due to problems, including five helium leaks aboard the Starliner, it is still there.

CNN reported that problems facing the Starliner included five boosters that suddenly stopped working during flight and a series of helium leaks.

The X posters went to town on a Boeing plane, asking Elon Musk to rescue astronauts with one of his Space X Dragon spacecraft.

“How dangerous is Boeing’s Starliner? You may need Space X to rescue astronauts from the International Space Station

“The Boeing Starliner is literally falling apart in space right now,” Captain Coronado wrote.

