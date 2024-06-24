Apple is negotiating with Meta to integrate generative AI developed by Zuckerberg into its products

Apple and Meta have begun discussions about the possibility of integrating Meta’s generative AI model into Apple Intelligence. (Reuters/Dado Rovik)

Apple and GoalThe two historical rivals have begun talks on possible integration between the two countries Generative artificial intelligence to Goal in Apple intelligenceAccording to sources familiar with the negotiations, it was issued on Sunday The Wall Street Journal (Wall Street Journal).

These dialogues demonstrate a collaboration hitherto thought unlikely between two tech giants who have been at odds in multiple areas for years. The motivation behind these conversations is Apple’s need to catch up on generative AI..

while Manzana Developed its own models of Amnesty International Smaller, the company recognized the need to collaborate with partners to undertake more complex tasks. according to Craig Federighisoftware leader Manzana“We wanted to start with the best,” he said, referring to the initial association with him ChatGPT to OpenAIannounced at the conference Worldwide Developers Conference From Apple earlier this month.

Meta seeks to leverage Apple’s broad hardware distribution to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence. (Frebek)

Meta’s interest in this potential collaboration stems from its desire to capitalize on the wide distribution of Apple devices.similar to how App Store It allows multiple developers to reach millions of users iPhone. This type of partnership will provide Goal A huge advantage in the race to dominate Generative artificial intelligence.

Mark Zuckerberg And his team artificial intelligence They could win big with a deal of this size, considering the major changes they’ve already made with their language model Calls.

In addition to Goal And OpenAITalks were also held with startups from artificial intelligence how Anthropic And Confusion. These companies are interested in integrating their technologies into… Apple intelligence.

Federighi noted that offering diverse options for AI models is beneficial to usersBecause they “will prefer different models for different tasks, such as creative writing or medical research,” according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail.” Wall Street Journal.

An Apple-Meta collaboration could mean billions of dollars for AI companies that successfully integrate. (Reuters/Dado Rovik)

Despite agreeing with Manzana It will represent a massive distribution of products for companies artificial intelligenceBut the exact financial impact it might have remains unclear. according to Jane Munsterveteran analyst Manzana, OpenAI Expect to use ChatGPT Doubles when combined with ManzanaAlthough this will also increase infrastructure costs by 30% to 40%.

Monster suggests that between 10% and 20% of Apple users would choose to pay a premium subscription for a product like ChatGPT. He added: “Distribution is difficult.” Münster. “The beauty of what Apple has built is that you have this committed distribution at scale.”

In short, according to Münstercooperation between Goal And Manzanacould translate into billions of dollars for companies artificial intelligence Which managed to successfully integrate with the new Apple platform.

ChatGPT usage could double after its integration with Apple, but will increase infrastructure costs by 30% to 40%. (Reuters/Dado Rovik)

The potential collaboration between Apple and Meta also marks a turning point in their relationship. Tensions between the two companies continued for more than a decade, particularly when… Manzana Privacy changes made in 2021 Goal He said they would cost him $10 billion in revenue in 2022.

Moreover, in April of this year, Goal Published instructions for advertisers to avoid charging 30% fees Manzana imposed by “sponsored posts”.

With potential agreements with different companies artificial intelligence, Manzana Avoids excessive dependence on one supplier e.g OpenAI. However, the possibility of doing so will depend on the specific terms of each negotiation, which differ from the existing structure of the negotiations App Store Which allows developers to submit applications for approval.

For users, the flexibility to choose between different AI models can be a big advantage. The diversity of options will allow them to choose the best tool for specific tasks, strengthening the ecosystem Manzana With different capabilities artificial intelligence.