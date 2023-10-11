El Paso Airport Adjusts Short-Term Parking Rates

El Paso International Airport is changing its daily short-term parking fee from $15 to $17.

The new daily rate was approved by the City Council today, October 10, and is effective immediately. Passengers are given a period of one week to inform about the daily fare adjustment. The $1 per hour rate for short-term packages remains unchanged.

“We are dedicated to improving the airport experience for our passengers. “This short-term parking fee adjustment, along with the newly opened West Lot, is intended to improve the parking experience by providing more options,” said El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez, Director of Aviation.

Travelers requiring overnight or extended parking are advised to consider the following options:

· West Lot: Recently opened and priced at $10 per day, the West Lot offers a convenient option for long-term parking near the terminal. Payment for the West Lot is done exclusively online using the QR code at the parking lot.

· Long-Term Parking: Our long-term parking offers plenty of affordable parking for $7.00 per day, which includes a complimentary shuttle to the front of the terminal.

Park Air Express Valet Parking – Consider Park Air Express Valet Parking for $7.00 per day. Book your place online in advance for a hassle-free experience. There is also a free bus ride for passengers.

For more information, visit FlyELP.com.