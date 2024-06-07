Breaking news, news, Zelensky in France and more

US President Joe Biden apologized to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the delay earlier this year in approving a new military aid package, which was slowed by opposition from Republicans in Congress.

Biden apologized when he announced a new aid package for Ukraine on Friday during a bilateral meeting with Zelensky.

Biden told the Ukrainian president: “You know that you have not bowed down, you have not surrendered at all, and you continue to fight in an extraordinary, simply extraordinary way, and we will not back down from you.” .

“I apologize for the weeks of not knowing what was going to pass, in terms of funding, because we had trouble getting the bill passed that got money from some of our very conservative members who were blocking it, but we got it done.”

Biden took the opportunity to highlight Friday’s funding announcement, as well as additional funding that has come to Ukraine since he signed the annex in April.

“Since then, including today, I have announced six important financing packages; and today I am also signing an additional package of $225 million to help you rebuild the electricity grid,” he said.