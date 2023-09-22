A Veracruz taxi driver was caught red-handed

They show a taxi driver from Veracruz stealing… a bag of dough! Photo: video capture X via @Taxi_Xalapa

Taxi driver from the city Xalapa, Veracruz, He was caught committing a rather strange robbery, in which a bag contained several kilograms of what appeared to be simple, pure corn paste.

It was September 20 at around 7:48 a.m. when a security camera captured the moment a taxi number XL-8665 pulled up next to a house and the driver then got out, walked surreptitiously to the right rear door and opened it. .

Immediately, and in a very discreet manner, the person wearing an orange shirt and jeans approaches a table outside the house, takes a large bag that appears to contain several kilograms of corn paste, and places it in his car. Finally, we see how the taxi driver gets into his car and flees the scene.

According to local media Political coup The theft occurred on Prolongación Porvenir Street, in the Cerro Colorado neighborhood, and they indicated that the bag contained 25 kilograms of dough.

Last April, Admiral Rafael Ojeda Duran, Minister of the Navy, reported that during the first three months of 2023, five municipalities in Veracruz concentrated 52% of the crimes committed in the entity, among them: Veracruz, Xalapa, Coatzacoalcos, and Cordoba. And Orizaba.

According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) as of August 31 of this year, in the state governed by the Morino Cuitlahuac García Jiménez, a total of 23,617 crimes against property were committed, of which 12,357 were classified as thefts.

Continue reading the story

In addition, the agency said a total of 1,817 residential burglaries were committed, of which 271 were violent and 1,546 were non-violent.

You may also be interested | On video

Police handcuffed two young girls on the metro for sleeping in the car

More stories on this topic: