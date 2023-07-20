With the largest number of cases in immigration courts

Miami As of June, a total of 2,401,961 cases have been pending in immigration courts in the United States, according to the most recent data from Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a data collection, research, and distribution organization at Syracuse University.

Immigration courts have recorded the receipt of 925,000 new cases so far in the fiscal year 2023, until June 2023, indicating that by the end of the year, the number of new cases may exceed one million.

Statistics reveal that the reception of new cases in immigration courts has doubled compared to the same period (from October to June) of 2022, which recorded 480,879.

In total, the number rose to 2,401,961 cases that must be heard by some 600 immigration judges across the country.

The country’s backlog of cases in immigration courts as of April, before the government ended Title 42, was 2,246,831. In just two months, more than 155,000 new cases have been registered in immigration courts.

immigrants. jpg A Border Patrol agent checks migrants as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Palestinian Authority

Waiting processes for regularization of immigration status in the United States or abroad are becoming increasingly long and onerous due to bottlenecks cases In the service of citizenship and immigration (USCIS) that accumulate 9 Millions There is no resolution.

USCIS has a backlog of 9 million unresolved applications, including asylum, work permits, and citizenship. The increase is mainly due to the large number of asylum applications being filed at the border with Mexico.

This situation has led to President Joe Biden’s administration facing a wave of civil lawsuits related to immigration. So far this year, more than 6,800 lawsuits have been filed over the delays, says immigration attorney Maria Herrera Melado.

Florida, the most affected state

Florida ranks first in immigration court backlogs with 376,240. Most of that corresponds with the city of Miami with 221,004, nearly two-thirds of the pending cases.

TRAC Immigration Statistics Cases piled up in US immigration courts. Transaction Records Access Clearing House (TRAC)

The nationalities with the highest number of asylum cases in Miami are: Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, and Chile.

The second state with the most cases pending in immigration courts is Texas, with 331,438.

The current situation is making processing times slower and slower. There are places where migrants who have applied for asylum must wait up to 10 years for a solution.

deportations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports that it conducts dozens of deportation flights each week.

During the first half of fiscal year 2023, the Department of Homeland Security carried out 225,483 deportations and returns, up from 170,896 during the same period in fiscal 2022.

The Biden administration has let millions of people in illegally, and thousands have been deported, expenses that taxpayers cover by paying their taxes.