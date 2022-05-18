Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO

What is the process of joining NATO? 1:23

(CNN) – Finland and Sweden Submit your request to join to NATOMilitary Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

“The requests I made today are a historic step. Allies will now consider the next steps on their path to NATO,” Stoltenberg said after receiving requests from the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

“The security interests of all allies must be taken into account and we are determined to resolve all issues and reach quick results,” he added.

Stoltenberg made the remarks alongside the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden to NATO Klaus Korhon and Axel Wernhof, respectively.

The Baltic states support Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO

The leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania backed the “historic decision” of Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“Finland and Sweden share the same values ​​that unite NATO allies and share our commitment to the principles that form the basis of Euro-Atlantic security,” the two leaders said.

“The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will enhance our collective security and strengthen the alliance,” he added.

Statements were made by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karenci and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Shimoniti.

They said that “the Baltic states, along with Finland and Sweden, share responsibility for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Baltic Sea region.”

“Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO’s role as a defensive alliance fighting for peace, security and stability across the European Atlantic has become even more important. We look forward to working with Finland and Sweden within the alliance.” to achieve that. Objectives “.