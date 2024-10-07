October 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net

America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net

Winston Hale October 7, 2024 2 min read

Donald Trump

  • By
    agencies
  • Date: 07/10/2024

MIAMI.- Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump hit back at undocumented immigrants at a campaign rally in the key state of Wisconsin on Sunday, saying “terrible people” are crossing the country’s border.

“It’s an invasion of criminal savages,” said an event in Juneau, Dodge County, a rural area of ​​southern Wisconsin with a population of more than 2,000, one of seven states. Presidential election on November 5.

The former US governor (2017-2021) reiterated his promise to manage the southern border with the current administration of President Joe Biden, as well as Vice President and his rival in future elections, Democrat Kamala Harris. “The largest deportation in the country” if it reaches the White House.

Trump, who failed to repeat his 2016 victory over Biden in 2020 after winning the 2016 election by less than 23,000 votes, raised the issue of immigration at full throttle during a nearly two-hour rally in the state. 21,000 votes.

Today, the former president again criticized the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helen, which left more than 230 dead and caused extensive damage in six southeastern states after making landfall in northwest Florida on September 26.

Helen, Immigrants and Trump

Republicans have echoed Internet hoaxes that the federal government did not help those affected by Helen because it spent its funds on helping immigrants coming to the United States.

Trump
Supporters listen to former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak. EFE/EPA/Jeffrey Phelps

In Juneau, he again criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the “worst response in history” after the hurricane, and emphasized the misrepresentation that the Biden administration “only gives victims $750 when they send it out.” Millions of dollars to foreign countries.”

FEMA explained this week that this is the only immediate and tangible assistance that survivors can get to meet basic and urgent needs like food and water, but they will still be able to access ongoing relief funds.

See also  Trump seeks to avoid testifying in court over his emporium | Univision News Politics

Trump delivered the rally a day after the same facility was the target of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, where a teenager was impaled on the roof by a bullet and later shot dead. , he was injured in his right ear.

Harris, for his part, visited North Carolina, which was hit hard by Hurricane Helen, on Saturday, where he highlighted FEMA’s response and assured that the federal government’s assistance will be “long-term.” ” ”.

Morning time

Share on your networks:





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Map: Hurricane Milton’s track live
3 min read

Map: Hurricane Milton’s track live

October 7, 2024 Winston Hale
A Frontier Airlines flight makes a rough, burning landing in Las Vegas
1 min read

A Frontier Airlines flight makes a rough, burning landing in Las Vegas

October 6, 2024 Winston Hale
According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Milton may intensify rapidly and become a Category 3 hurricane
2 min read

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Milton may intensify rapidly and become a Category 3 hurricane

October 6, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League
2 min read

The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League

October 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Apple will introduce new models of the Macbook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iPad mini at the end of October
3 min read

Apple will introduce new models of the Macbook Pro, redesigned Mac mini, and iPad mini at the end of October

October 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Argentina and Italy asserted that the results of the National Election Commission lacked democratic credibility
2 min read

Argentina and Italy asserted that the results of the National Election Commission lacked democratic credibility

October 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net
2 min read

America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net

October 7, 2024 Winston Hale