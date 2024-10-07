America: Trump Attacks Undocumented Immigrants Again | AlMomento.net

Donald Trump

By

agencies

Date: 07/10/2024



MIAMI.- Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump hit back at undocumented immigrants at a campaign rally in the key state of Wisconsin on Sunday, saying “terrible people” are crossing the country’s border.

“It’s an invasion of criminal savages,” said an event in Juneau, Dodge County, a rural area of ​​southern Wisconsin with a population of more than 2,000, one of seven states. Presidential election on November 5.

The former US governor (2017-2021) reiterated his promise to manage the southern border with the current administration of President Joe Biden, as well as Vice President and his rival in future elections, Democrat Kamala Harris. “The largest deportation in the country” if it reaches the White House.

Trump, who failed to repeat his 2016 victory over Biden in 2020 after winning the 2016 election by less than 23,000 votes, raised the issue of immigration at full throttle during a nearly two-hour rally in the state. 21,000 votes.

Today, the former president again criticized the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helen, which left more than 230 dead and caused extensive damage in six southeastern states after making landfall in northwest Florida on September 26.

Helen, Immigrants and Trump

Republicans have echoed Internet hoaxes that the federal government did not help those affected by Helen because it spent its funds on helping immigrants coming to the United States.

Supporters listen to former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak. EFE/EPA/Jeffrey Phelps

In Juneau, he again criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the “worst response in history” after the hurricane, and emphasized the misrepresentation that the Biden administration “only gives victims $750 when they send it out.” Millions of dollars to foreign countries.”

FEMA explained this week that this is the only immediate and tangible assistance that survivors can get to meet basic and urgent needs like food and water, but they will still be able to access ongoing relief funds.

Trump delivered the rally a day after the same facility was the target of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, where a teenager was impaled on the roof by a bullet and later shot dead. , he was injured in his right ear.

Harris, for his part, visited North Carolina, which was hit hard by Hurricane Helen, on Saturday, where he highlighted FEMA’s response and assured that the federal government’s assistance will be “long-term.” ” ”.

Morning time

