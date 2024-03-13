YouTube stops recommending content when you log out of the platform

YouTube has stopped recommending content to users who access the platform without starting it user session, It is something that also happens when you open this service from an open tab in incognito mode.

The live video streaming platform has been making changes to its recommendations section for months.

For example, in August last year it announced that users who did not have the option to remember their activated viewing history would not be able to access Video recommendations.

More recently, Bleeping Computer warned that the platform no longer shows recommended videos to users who are not signed in to a Google account or using incognito mode.

So far, Youtube It offered video suggestions regardless of whether you were browsing in incognito mode or without signing in with a Google account, but now that service appears blank and encourages users to “Find something to get started” in order to create 'to feed' Video clips that suit users' tastes.

YouTube users also commented on X (formerly Twitter) that they also can't see video recommendations or suggestions when signed in after clearing their search history or turning off their history settings.