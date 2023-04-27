Your horoscope today, April 27, 2023, for all signs of the zodiac

in it Horoscope todayThursday, April 27, Mars and Chiron They have a difficult encounter until you discover through criticism or difficult moments, a tool for healing soul wounds that are still open.

Aries

Today Mars will cross Chiron, an asteroid associated with feelings of sadness and loneliness, generating family memories that left pain in your heart and you feel that even this wound is open.

However, this will not be a time to stay in tears or remember this pain, but an opportunity to heal and start over in family group relationships.

Talk to those people who hurt you and tell them why you are suffering so that you can forgive them later. If you do not have the financial means, then buy the best bouquet of flowers and present it to these ancestors.

Taurus

For days now, Chiron has been transiting through the area of ​​your sign related to your past lives. That is why you go through situations that you thought you already had, but did not understand why.

Since it will transit Mars today, the qualities you bring from other reincarnations, such as the healing power you possess through your hands, will awaken in you.

Sure, you noticed it, but you didn’t dare to practice it. Take advantage of this influence to do this and also to extend it by making use of the shamanic energy that you have around you.

Gemini

Today Mars will cross paths with Chiron, an asteroid that will help you heal your grief and also show you how you can help heal the suffering of others.

With this movement, you will receive a call from a friend asking you for advice about his problems, and by giving it to him, you will discover that you are at the same time healing yourself and calming your anxiety and nerves.

You will feel relief with the process, but you will also realize that the healing power you have in you is through the Word. Therefore, from now on when giving advice, use the right words of help.

Cancer

For days now, Chiron is transiting through the area of ​​your horoscope related to your profession and today it will intersect with Chiron. With this movement, you will invite yourself out of thoughts that only lead you to seek traditional jobs and careers.

In connection with the aforementioned, above all, so that you can search within yourself for what you really wish to do outside of these norms and conventions.

In this way, you will have the ability to go towards what your soul loves the most, and thus dedicate yourself to what you love most. For this, also incorporate peace and confidence in yourself to be able to follow your calling.

Leo

Because of the change that humanity is making now, the Universe today, through Chiron and Mars, is advising you to open yourself up to another kind of knowledge that is more mystical and esoteric. This is in order to understand the changes and thus adapt in a more appropriate way to what is to come.

If dealing with plants or tarot appeals to you, you can also connect with the subtle world through affirmations and meditations, as well as use the spiritual properties that cedar can offer you.

Keep in mind that in this way, you will have the full power to discover great personal and healing power in yourself that you have never felt before.

Virgo

You point to deep emotional wounds that are difficult for you to overcome, and you will unite with Mars today, and you may awaken some sad experiences; In particular, the ones you have kept inside you for a long time and have not yet decided to remove them from the inside of your home.

Because of the aforementioned planetary combination characteristics, this type of “re-live” will give you the opportunity to heal and close those stories on a positive note. Take advantage of all of these vibrations to connect with your inner guru so that you can forgive and forgive yourself.

Libra

The universe is always showing you options to overcome the pain of the soul and also a way to improve your quality of life. On this occasion, you will do so through the conjunction of energies between Chiron and Mars, as the main scenario is influenced by your personal relationships.

Keep in mind that, despite their criticism, it is these people who will give you a hand to overcome the obstacles that worry you. In addition, they will show you that you are not alone, that you can count on their unconditional support and that in case of any problem you can turn to them.

Scorpio

Chiron, the star associated with vital strength and recovery from disease, has been transiting through your sign’s health zone for days.

With this effect, you will notice that after going through an emotional trauma or a moment of stress, your body materializes those tensions that you have not yet been able to resolve through various symptoms.

Since today it intersects with Mars, the planet of healing, they will give you the opportunity to get rid of those fears and de-stress by applying some alternative healing therapy.

Sagittarius

For days now, Chiron has been passing through the area of ​​your love sign and today it is crossing Mars on its way. On the one hand, it will make you remember the times someone didn’t want to give you their love. But, on the other hand, he will tell you that it is not the right time to get stuck in this feeling, but that you must treat it.

With the combination above, you will be able to understand that the best way to do this is to become a healer and help others heal their love wounds. You will see that by sharing and writing about your experiences, you will reach many people who will need your words and your experience.

Capricorn

For days you spend a lot of time at work and feel that you cannot balance your public life with your private life. Also, this made you feel guilty for not sharing more time with your family and loved ones.

However, today you will have the opportunity to find that point of balance with the energy stream that will form between Mars and Chiron.

Surely, you will receive unexpected news about a job change with hours that will allow you to devote more time to it. In any case, remember that you must do your part and adapt yourself.

Aquarius

Your sign is distinguished by its great intelligence and deep analysis. This will be further activated today by the combination of Chiron and Mars. This influence encourages you to see a little further than others can and invites you to learn and deepen alternative therapy.

In addition, it mobilizes within you the desire to help, heal, and support others based on all that you have experienced and achieved. Because of this, you will inquire about taking courses in alternative medicine, therapies, tarot, and astrology because you feel that this is your path to follow.

Pisces

Days ago, Mars, a planet related to your ego and not accepting feelings of rejection, is activating the area of ​​your sign where you value yourself and give yourself security in everyday life.

Today on his way he meets Chiron, and because of this influence, you will realize that it is time to get out of the fear of falling in love and never being in love again.

By allowing yourself to be swept away by this energy, you will be able to believe in yourself more, discover that it is time to free yourself from those fears, accept yourself and love yourself as you are without criticism. So you will find new ways to value yourself.

