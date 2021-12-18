Youngsters save Barcelona, ​​which returns to victory in the Spanish League

Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona beat Elche 3-2, on Saturday, at the Camp Nou, in the match of the 18th round of the Spanish League, in which three young players scored Barcelona’s victory goals.
Xavi Hernández chose to possess at the top of the attacking subsidiary of the striker, Ferran Jutglà, who played his first minute for the first team the day before against Osasuna, which responded in a big way.
In addition, left-back Jordi Alba is back at level 11, who missed the match against Navarrese due to some hamstring discomfort in his right leg, and Eric Garcia, who has accumulated three substitutions in a row.
Fran Escribà’s Elche appeared at Camp Nou with two changes compared to the eleven they lost at Mestalla against Valencia a week earlier. Johan Mujica and Jossan Ferrandez replaced Antonio Barragan and Jose Antonio Tite Morente respectively.
Objectives
In the 17th minute, a corner kick at the near post, Jutglá jumped and headed across the goal, putting it on the long post, out of reach of goalkeeper Edgar Badia. And this is the 22-year-old striker’s first official goal, which he scored in the friendly match of the Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors.
Soon, Gavi put the Barcelona temple on his feet with a great game. Alcantrano left an opponent with heel-guided control, facing and leaving Enzo Rocco with the die made, standing up front, completely alone, firing Badia from below with a 2-0 goal.
Elche came out in the second half with vitality and in two minutes he managed to equalize the score for Barcelona with two goals.
At 62, Elche counterattack after Ousmane Dembele’s corner kick, Lucas Pouille almost saved the ball on the sidelines, and they went three against two, opening in front of ‘Tite’ Morente, who shot a cross-missile passing before Ter Stegen’s gaze.
Reaching 63rd, a very early position for the Barcelona region, Perry Milla appears with his head on the board to silence the Camp Nou.
The match seemed to end in a 2-2 draw, but the last word was Barcelona’s youth. In the 86th minute, Gavi appeared on the left wing, putting it behind in favor of Nico Gonzalez and this, after poor control, extends his foot and marks with his tip.
Head line alignment:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Araujo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Jaffe, Frenkie de Jong; Ezz Edy, Dembele and Gotgla.
Elche: Edgar Badia Palacios, Rocco, Diego Gonzalez, Mojica; Gussan, Evan Marcon, Mascarell, Fidel; Lucas and Lucas Pouillet.
