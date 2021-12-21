December 21, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ydanis Rodríguez is the new Director of Transportation for NY

Ydanis Rodríguez is the new Director of Transportation for NY

Winston Hale December 21, 2021 1 min read

Mayor-elect Eric Adams appointed Dominican on Monday Ydanis Rodriguez What Commissioner Of Department of Transportation From the city New York (DTO), became the first Latin to hold that position.

Rodriguez, who worked with Adams as director of the Latin campaign for mayor-elect, was NY-10 district councilor for 12 years. Upper Manhattan, Resigned from his post for holding the maximum term of re-election.

“We will continue to look for innovative ways to reduce our dependence Vehicles Emits carbon, and instead build the city I prioritize Consistency And this Security Pedestrians and cyclists, ”Yadanis said after accepting the appointment.

Serves as Dominican leader Municipal Transport Committee, The post he held for eight years.

“Basically they gave him the chair Commissioner Taxis and limousines and it was rejected, ”a source told the New York Post. “After he was rejected, he was given the position of DOT or mayor who would have been a transport adviser.”

This Monday, the elected mayor named five deputy mayors who have worked with him on various functions, led by Lorraine Grillo, known as the “reconstruction jar” of the city after the Covit-19 crisis.

The list includes Maria Torres-Springer from the Philippines, who will be in charge of economics and labor development and will be the deputy mayor for Sheena Wright and strategic initiatives leading the charity United Way.

Dominican community database worldwide.

See also  Summer 2021, How will we travel? Boom Booking for Holiday Homes and Boats. List of safe countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Ydanis Rodríguez is the new Director of Transportation for NY

December 21, 2021 Winston Hale
1 min read

Cruise ship 48 passengers diagnosed with Govt-19 infection

December 20, 2021 Winston Hale
2 min read

The governor of Texas opened part of his “border wall”

December 19, 2021 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

An unexpected ‘oasis of life’: scientists have found 77 species of animals under the thick ice cap of Antarctica

December 21, 2021 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

Chile Election 2021: Faces of Change in Chile: A New Generation Comes to La Moneda with Borek | international

December 21, 2021 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Ydanis Rodríguez is the new Director of Transportation for NY

December 21, 2021 Winston Hale
1 min read

This pays for rent Eiza González in New York

December 21, 2021 Lane Skeldon