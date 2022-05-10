Yailin La Más Viral Special Request at Her Concert Featuring Karol G

There is no doubt about it Yilin Known in the art world as “the hottest”, her popularity increased as soon as she began her relationship with singer Anuel A. In this sense, in addition to adding followers in the social network of the little cam, she has gained new fans who follow her everywhere with her music.

at the last minute Yilin He swept the stage with his presentations, but strange behavior surprised himself and others at his latest show last weekend in Marbella, Spain. It turned out that the request of the singer was that no one enters the show with a colored wig.

The disco who rented Yilin To present his show, so he explained it on social media and explained, “Good evening customers, I am writing to inform you that as a security measure today for Yailin’s party, the most widespread, I will not let people wearing colored wigs let it in. Thank you for your understanding.”

Apparently this was an explicit request of Yailin and has a direct relationship with the singer Carol J Who is the former Anuel AA which also features light blue hair, which is a registered trademark of Bichota Corporation. But as if that wasn’t enough, a Yailin fan who didn’t stick to the rule was kicked out of the party for wearing a colorful wig and posting it on social media.

Yailin, the most widespread. Source: TERRA Archive

“They just kicked me out of Marbella for a wig, I went as a fan to see Yailin and they told me I couldn’t be there, and that I had to leave, because Miss Yailin said she wouldn’t sing if there was a woman with a wig of that color, that is, blue. I say, I don’t know if I represent Carol J. I’m getting paid out of my money, I’m going to see her as a fan and get me out for my own wig… It’s unbelievable,” said this woman who was hurt by her actions Yellen.