May 10, 2022

Yailin La Más Viral Special Request at Her Concert Featuring Karol G

May 10, 2022

There is no doubt about it Yilin Known in the art world as “the hottest”, her popularity increased as soon as she began her relationship with singer Anuel A. In this sense, in addition to adding followers in the social network of the little cam, she has gained new fans who follow her everywhere with her music.

at the last minute Yilin He swept the stage with his presentations, but strange behavior surprised himself and others at his latest show last weekend in Marbella, Spain. It turned out that the request of the singer was that no one enters the show with a colored wig.

