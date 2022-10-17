Yailin La Más Viral rocked the net in a satin nightgown

Yailin most popular She is one of the most famous Dominican singers around the world. Not only because her music causes chaos on various platforms but also because she is the wife of Anuel AA. A few months ago, the artist married a Puerto Rican musician and they gave her something to talk about.

It is in these months that rumors of alleged infidelity spread among the celebrities and there was talk of divorce. However, no softens Neither Anuel They’ve talked about it and there are even some fans who consider it might be a marketing strategy.

by the way, softens She will be releasing a new music theme on October 17 with her friend and colleague Indhira Ircania Luna Guzman, known artistically as “La Insuperable”. Born in the Dominican Republic, in her native country and in Europe, the young artist is considered the most influential urban artist of all time.

The most popular and unbeatable Yailin. Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

last Sunday , softens She shared a picture with her and wrote, “Tomorrow.” In addition to this, she also ended the week with her fans sharing a video where she was seen dancing on her back in champagne colored satin pajamas. He was also at the front and fell in love with everyone.

for this part, Anuel AA He tries to interfere a lot with rumors and is specifically dedicated to his music. He is currently creating new songs and has already alerted his fans to be ready. “We’re going to set the disco on fire!!!!!!! It’s no joke…” he wrote in his latest post, leaving millions of his followers worried.