Yailin, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, was inspired by Rosalía and turned up the temperature

There is no doubt about it Rosalia She is one of the most influential women in the music genre. But in addition to this, the translator of “Saoko” managed to win the love of people as well as her colleagues, as is the case with the current partner of the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AAformerly of Karol G.

Last Wednesday, May 4, the young singer became famous Yailin most popular Post a shocking photo session with the text “#MOTOMAMi” and a motorcycle emoji. This word has recently become popular among young people thanks to the Spanish singer Rosalia.

His latest musical production, which is called “Motomami”, is being shown everywhere and he is very angry. Rosalia He named his album in honor of his grandmother and mother, who were always motorcycle fanatics. The Catalan inherited the same love. Even her personal and private Instagram account is called holamotomami.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

this is the reason Yilin She sported a tight, sheer black body, the same motorcycle helmet as the Spanish singer and straight red hair. The post exceeded 800,000 nights and 16,000 comments. The main one was Rosalia herself, who garnered more than 24,000 “likes”.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

The song “La MotoMamiiii Mas ViraaaaLLLL” was written by the singer and unleashed the ecstasy of fans of both. Some of the messages she received were “CARO QUE YAAAASSSSS”, “LA CHAMPION” and “Gatubela But Batman is missing” Yailin most popularboth from his fans and celebrities from his homeland.